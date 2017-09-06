KXAN and Nexstar Media Group raise over $2.5 million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), a leading diversified local media company headquartered in Irving, Texas announced today the expansion of its hurricane Harvey relief efforts with its organization-wide local community fundraising initiative Nexstar For Texas. The Texas Company has brought together local resources and personnel at all 170 owned or affiliated local television stations in 100 markets across the United States to support the expanded grassroots campaign. Nexstar For Texas has already generated in excess of $2.5 million in donations through Labor Day and is seeking to build on its success by raising additional funds and supplies to aid those impacted by the devastating storm. The fundraising initiative reflects Nexstar’s long-term commitment to its home state of Texas and industry-wide leadership in serving the needs of the people and communities in its local markets.

As a Texas Company, Nexstar’s corporate teams were in touch with local station managers to plan and discuss disaster relief strategies before Hurricane Harvey made landfall on August 25, 2017. As a result, many stations were immediately prepared to engage local viewers and lead fundraising campaigns in their respective local markets. After receiving a tremendous response from local viewers, the Company expanded its efforts by launching Nexstar For Texas across its entire operating platform and partnering with several local organizations on the ground providing relief to local communities hardest hit by hurricane and tropical storm Harvey.

To continue the ongoing support for Nexstar For Texas and maximize donor participation, local stations are dedicating airtime and leveraging their digital / social media assets to promote the fundraising initiative in their respective local markets. In addition, to further magnify impact, many stations are deploying innovative strategies to raise funds and supplies with some markets utilizing phone banks and telethons featuring station anchors, government officials, celebrities, local business owners and area volunteers to raise local funds.

Commenting on the initiative, Perry A. Sook, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stated, “Nexstar was founded over two decades ago based on a commitment to deliver exceptional local programming and service to the local communities, hometown businesses and public organizations where we operate. With the Company’s headquarters located just north of Dallas and twenty-four stations serving local markets throughout the state, Texas is home to many members of our corporate and station-level teams. While we were fortunate to avoid any major impact from Harvey, many Nexstar stations have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of severe weather events. We know that local communities in

Texas and Louisiana have a long road ahead to assess the damage and recover from this storm. To support the local families and businesses affected, we have expanded our fundraising initiative with the launch our organization-wide grassroots campaign Nexstar For Texas. To-date, we have generated in excess of $2.5 million in donations to aid the Harvey recovery efforts and plan to build upon those results in the coming weeks.

“Broadcasters play a critical role in times of emergency, both as witness to breaking developments and as rallying points for the communities they serve. In times of disaster and tragedy, Nexstar stations and news personnel take the lead in delivering accurate, timely, and sometimes life-saving information to keep our local viewers safe and informed. Our ability to bring together local resources and personnel across 170 stations in 100 markets to spearhead fundraising and other relief efforts aimed at immediately rendering aid to those affected by Harvey is a point of excellence and pride for Nexstar. I am very grateful to our exceptional corporate and station-level teams for the work they have done, and continue to do, to serve their local communities while supporting our organization-wide Harvey relief and recovery fundraising initiative.”

The Nexstar for Texas fundraising initiative is the latest example of Nexstar’s long-term commitment to local communities across the country. In addition to this effort, every year during the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring the Company offers over 9,000 employees paid hours of service to volunteer on behalf of local organizations that are dedicated to making a positive difference in the local communities where Nexstar teams live and work. Each station has a unique way of demonstrating its local community commitment and Nexstar is proud that it continues to make meaningful contributions in serving the needs of the local markets where it operates.