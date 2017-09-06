Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show donates $1M to Harvey relief

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) — J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fund grew by $1 million Tuesday night, after Jimmy Fallon announced the Tonight Show would be donating to help those recover from the disaster.

The Houston Texans’ defensive end started the fund shortly after Harvey made landfall, with an initial goal of $200,000. Now, that fund through YouCaring reached another milestone Tuesday of $20 million, and it reached $21.6 million as of Wednesday morning.

“Every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good there is out there in the world,” Watt said in a video posted to his Twitter page. “And when times are tough and things look bleak, people step up to help their fellow human.”

Fallon invited two singers to the Tonight Show stage who in the past week had visited an evacuation shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to Harvey survivors. They, along with their Houston Gospel choir, sang “Lean on Me.”

“We saw communities banding together, neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers,” Fallon said of Harvey rescue and recovery efforts. “So many heroes.”

People can also donate to the #StandStrongTexas Harvey relief effort which supports the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Central Texas Food Bank.