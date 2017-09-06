J.J. Watt Foundation gets $5M from H-E-B chairman for Harvey relief

HOUSTON (KXAN) — J.J. Watt’s fundraising goals for Hurricane Harvey flood relief in Houston — already skyrocketing — got a major boost on Wednesday with a $5 million donation from the chairman and CEO of H-E-B, Charles Butt.

Watt’s foundation has now raised more than $27 million. The Houston Texans football player accepted the check from H-E-B executives on behalf of Butt at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

“I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action,” Butt said in a statement.

Watt thanked Butt for the incredible generosity he and H-E-B have shown. “It is amazing what can happen when people from all over come together for one common goal,” Watt said.

H-E-B, along with monetary donations, has supported emergency shelters across the state, along with food bank donations, providing volunteers and the deployment of the company’s mobile kitchens and disaster relief units.

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities,” said Butt.

You can donate to Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund at youcaring.com.

Jimmy announces the show's $1 million donation to @JJWatt's hurricane relief fund, and invites a Houston choir to sing "Lean on Me." pic.twitter.com/R3ZQb3RDbC — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 6, 2017