Former Austin, Eanes & Round Rock ISD principal arrested

PHOENIX (KXAN) — A former principal at Eanes, Austin and Round Rock ISDs was arrested in Arizona for allegedly trying to lure teenage girls online. Karl Waggoner, 59, was taken into custody in Phoenix, where he is currently an elementary school principal.

Authorities in Phoenix say Waggoner posted an online ad for teenage girls to come out for a skinny dipping party at a pool in Scottsdale, Ariz. An undercover sheriff’s deputy responded to the ad, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

“He not only lured that teen in, he was explicitly sexual in his discussion with that teen and also exchanged explicit photos with that teen,” says Mark Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff.

Waggoner was arrested on his way into work. The Apache Junction School District sent home a letter to parents saying they conducted a full background and criminal history check on Waggoner before hiring him and nothing turned up.

Waggoner’s prior work history in Central Texas stretches more than a decade. He worked for Eanes ISD as the West Ridge Middle School principal for 8 years before becoming the Westlake High School assistant principal in 2012. Waggoner then went to be an associate principal at Anderson High School in Austin ISD for one year before becoming the principal at Hopewell Middle School from 2014 to 2016.This past year he was reassigned to a position of Round Rock ISD Associate Director of Administrative Projects. He had just started the job in Arizona as an elementary school principal at Four Peaks Elementary.