Cowboys happy to have Elliott, prepared to play without him

By Published: Updated:
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, right, stretches with Dez Bryant (88) at practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. An arbitrator denied Elliott's appeal of a six-game suspension in a domestic violence case Tuesday, but the 2016 NFL rushing champion will play in the opener because of the timing of the decision. (AP Photo/Schuyler Dixon)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since leaving the Dallas Cowboys for a lengthy – and ultimately unsuccessful – appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case.

The star running back will play in the opener at home against the New York Giants on Sunday night essentially because of the timing of arbitrator Harold Henderson’s decision. Henderson backed the NFL process that concluded Elliott used physical force last summer against his girlfriend at the time in Ohio.

So the Cowboys move forward knowing they will have the 2016 NFL rushing leader in Week 1, but prepared that Elliott won’t be back until Week 9 after that.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s