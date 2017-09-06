Car gets lodged under 18-wheeler in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Police say there were no injuries after a car became lodged underneath an 18-wheeler in Longview Wednesday morning.

An oil oil tanker owned by Buteo Enterprises Oil Wells and Leases in Longview drove over a vehicle, causing the car to become stuck.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 80 and Enterprise Street.

Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan says the crash happened when the truck turned in a way that its trailer went over the top of the car.