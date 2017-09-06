Austin police chief to recommend eliminating juvenile curfew ordinance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The head of the Austin Police Department will recommend later this month that the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance be eliminated when it comes up for a city council vote.

The ordinance sets curfew hours for anyone under the age of 17 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. State law requires the city council to renew the law every three years, or it expires automatically.

Police Chief Brian Manley told the city’s Public Safety Commission Tuesday that after reviewing the department’s data, he will recommend council not renew the curfew when it comes up for a vote Sept. 28.

That stance is a departure from just three months ago when APD issued its latest report on the ordinance and juvenile crime and recommended renewing the curfew.

Manley told the commission his department has reviewed the data more closely and worked with a group of other stakeholders since then to determine officers did not need to curfew ordinance to be able to interact with young people out at night.

City leaders have come out against the curfew as well. City Councilman Greg Casar said laws like the curfew “concentrate this harm in communities of color,” according to an opinion published in The Austin American-Statesman.

Curfew violation data obtained from the Austin Municipal Court, through the Texas Public Information Act, appears to back up Casar’s statement.

A KXAN analysis of curfew violation records found Austin-area police issued more than 1,700 curfew violations since January of 2015. Minorities and those in lower income zip codes received the most curfew violations. Hispanics, in particular, were ticketed at double the rate of whites and triple the rate of African Americans, according to the court data.

On KXAN News tonight at 6, Chris Davis explores why critics of the curfew law say it harms young people later in life, and how APD believes this factors into a broader push to more evidence-based policing.