Austin police arrest 216 for DWI in weeks before Labor Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people were arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated during a special enforcement period that lasted more than two weeks leading up to Labor Day.

In all, Austin police made 216 DWI arrests during the No Refusal Initiative period from 10 p.m. Aug. 18 through 5 a.m. Sept. 5.

Of those, 78 had enhanced misdemeanor or felony charges. One person had a child passenger, while 15 had two or more prior convictions and 23 had one prior conviction. The majority of those increased charges — 39 — were for having a breath sample over 0.15. The legal limit is a blood alcohol content of 0.08.

Austin police had to apply for 97 search warrants to draw suspected drunk drivers’ blood. Most people pulled over agreed to give breath or blood samples without warrants.