Austin police arrest 216 for DWI in weeks before Labor Day

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people were arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated during a special enforcement period that lasted more than two weeks leading up to Labor Day.

In all, Austin police made 216 DWI arrests during the No Refusal Initiative period from 10 p.m. Aug. 18 through 5 a.m. Sept. 5.

Of those, 78 had enhanced misdemeanor or felony charges. One person had a child passenger, while 15 had two or more prior convictions and 23 had one prior conviction. The majority of those increased charges — 39 — were for having a breath sample over 0.15. The legal limit is a blood alcohol content of 0.08.

Austin police had to apply for 97 search warrants to draw suspected drunk drivers’ blood. Most people pulled over agreed to give breath or blood samples without warrants.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s