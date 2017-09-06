Austin currently only housing 250 Harvey evacuees

By Published:
Shelter in southeast Austin for Harvey evacuees. (KXAN Photo)
Shelter in southeast Austin for Harvey evacuees. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin and Travis County are prepared to take in thousands of evacuees from the Gulf Coast region, there are currently less than 300 people staying at the mega shelter in southeast Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center, as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, there were approximately 250 guests at the MetCenter shelter as well as 19 pets. But that number is shrinking since two dozen evacuees boarded a bus on Wednesday afternoon to head back to the Victoria area, which is closer to their homes.

The medical shelter at the JJ Pickle facility in north Austin also closed this week after all the patients there were transported to San Antonio.

The mega shelter officially opened last Friday at 7000 Metropolis Dr. The shelter is not accepting material donations on-site.

