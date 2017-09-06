2 men rushed to the hospital after suffering nearly 100 bee stings

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were each stung nearly 100 times by bees in northwest Austin Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the call came in around 12:30 p.m. at Evangeline Trail near Magnolia Mount Rail in the Millwood neighborhood. ATCEMS says the men suffered somewhere between 50-100 bee stings.

It is unclear what the men were working on around the house when the bee hive was disturbed.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

