AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in her 30s has been killed in a crash on US 183 southbound near Burleson Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the scene of the crash in the 4500 block of US 183 at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin police say the car left the road before hitting a fence. No one else was injured in the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. All of southbound US 183 is closed.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update the story as we get additional information.