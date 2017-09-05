Woman attacked while jogging on Austin High School track

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding a man who attacked a jogger on the Austin High School track last month.

The woman had finished several laps on the track, at 1715 Cesar Chavez St., around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 when she was grabbed from behind in a “bear hug,” Austin police said Tuesday. The male suspect then tried to put a cloth over her mouth during a brief struggle.

Officers say the woman was able to run away and call police. The victim told police she saw the suspect and his vehicle multiple times at the track before the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, between 6-foot to 6-foot-2, medium build, weighing 215 pounds, with broad shoulders and tan skin. His hair was described as unkempt medium length brown hair and the man had no body or facial hair, police said.

He was last seen shirtless, wearing shorts and work boots. His vehicle is described as an older model small, dark green or blue car, with white stripes on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call 512-974-5095 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

