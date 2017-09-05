Wimberley woman assaulted as unknown man forces way into home

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — An unknown man forced his way into a home in Wimberley and assaulted the female homeowner, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said in a warning to neighbors in the Woodcreek North subdivision.

Deputies said the break-in happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 near Woodacre Drive and Happy Hollow Lane, just south of the popular swimming hole Jacob’s Well.

The suspect is described as a white man in his teens or early 20s, deputies said, noting that was nothing was taken from the home. The sheriff’s office is asking neighbors to be vigilant and call the department immediately.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

Information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.