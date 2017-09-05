Walmart reopens stores in Harvey-ravaged areas

By Published: Updated:
Baby food restocked at a Walmart after Hurricane Harvey. (Courtesy: Walmart)
Baby food restocked at a Walmart after Hurricane Harvey. (Courtesy: Walmart)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walmart says all of its stores in the Gulf region, with the exception of its Rockport and Aransas Pass location, are back open.

Walmart says they are working to reopen the stores where Hurricane Harvey made landfall as soon as possible.

To help Harvey survivors, the store is waiving money transfer service fees for customers who use the Walmart2Walmart service through the Walmart Express Money Services feature on the Walmart app.

The company is also hiring 150 temporary associates throughout the Houston-area to allow for permanent associates to focus on recovery efforts.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s