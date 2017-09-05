Walmart reopens stores in Harvey-ravaged areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walmart says all of its stores in the Gulf region, with the exception of its Rockport and Aransas Pass location, are back open.

Walmart says they are working to reopen the stores where Hurricane Harvey made landfall as soon as possible.

To help Harvey survivors, the store is waiving money transfer service fees for customers who use the Walmart2Walmart service through the Walmart Express Money Services feature on the Walmart app.

The company is also hiring 150 temporary associates throughout the Houston-area to allow for permanent associates to focus on recovery efforts.