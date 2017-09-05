VIDEO: Suspect steals parts from Pflugerville Kwik Kar Lube

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released surveillance video of a burglary of the Kwik Kar Lube in Pflugerville last month.

In the video, a man is seen moving quickly and ducking low as he piles car parts and tools into a case. Pflugerville police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the burglary happened at 1705 W. Pecan St. on Aug. 17 at 1:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Campana at 512-990-6733 or email at acampana@pflugervilletx.gov.

Tipsters should reference case number 17080298.