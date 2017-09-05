VIDEO: Suspect steals parts from Pflugerville Kwik Kar Lube

By Published:
Suspect in burglary of Pflugerville Kwik Kar Lube on Aug. 17, 2017 (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)
Suspect in burglary of Pflugerville Kwik Kar Lube on Aug. 17, 2017 (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released surveillance video of a burglary of the Kwik Kar Lube in Pflugerville last month.

In the video, a man is seen moving quickly and ducking low as he piles car parts and tools into a case. Pflugerville police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the burglary happened at 1705 W. Pecan St. on Aug. 17 at 1:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Campana at 512-990-6733 or email at acampana@pflugervilletx.gov.

Tipsters should reference case number 17080298.

