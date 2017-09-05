UT football offering free tickets for Harvey evacuees

By Published:
Holton Hill #5 of the Texas Longhorns intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Athletics is offering up to six free football tickets to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

The tickets can be requested online for the upcoming game against San Jose State University on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

A follow-up email will be sent on Friday with a promotional code and instructions on how to claim the free tickets, which will then be delivered via mobile phone, or email as print-at-home tickets for those with access to a printer.

UT will also host around 2,000 first responders and their families at the San Jose State game, “in recognition of the sacrifice they make to keep Texas Athletics events safe and secure,” the university’s athletic department said.

Evacuees wanting to make it to the game need to fill out the ticket form on TexasSports.com by noon on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Fan Fest at the North End Zone opens at 11:30 a.m., while all other gates open at 12:30 p.m. The pregame show begins at 1:30 p.m. and the first fans through the gates will get a Texas flag.

