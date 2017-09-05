Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted by drunk passenger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver who dropped him off at a hostel in Austin last Monday.

Eric Alvarado, 32, faces a second degree felony charge of sexual assault.

The victim called 911 at 3:06 a.m. on Aug. 27 to report the alleged assault that happened around 1:30 a.m. According to an arrest warrant, she told officers that when she picked Alvarado up, he got into the front seat of her car and at one point “began talking about how he had not had sex in a long time and that he was excited about having sex with somebody.” She said he exposed himself to her and pulled her hand over to touch his penis. He also told her he had drunk 10 beers, according to the affidavit.

When they arrived at the destination, the victim said the suspect asked her to stay with him and have sex, but she “said no, that it was not going to happen,” according to the arrest warrant. At one point he allegedly got into the back of the car and asked her to join him, before opening her door and kissing her. He then allegedly sat back in the passenger seat and assaulted her, before heading to the hostel.

Officers obtained security camera video that showed the Uber vehicle pulled into the parking lot in the 2600 block of Guadalupe Street shortly after 1 a.m. and showed the passenger getting in and out of the car multiple times before heading to a room at the hostel.

The victim told police she cooperated with Alvarado because she was afraid of what he would do if she didn’t follow his orders. According to the court documents, the victim said “she knew that [Alvarado] was much stronger than she was and she had no chance of doing anything. [The victim] said that she was scared to death, paralyzed and followed orders. [The victim] said that [Alvarado] ‘never respected my no’s.'”

Alvarado is not in custody as of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.