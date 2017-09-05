Tracking Hurricane Irma

By Published:
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Irma as a category 5 storm Tuesday afternoon.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane watches and warnings are lighting up the northern Leeward islands and the Greater Antilles as Hurricane Irma barrels west across the Atlantic Ocean.

Irma, which intensified to a category 5 storm early Tuesday, is now the strongest hurricane ever to be recorded in Atlantic Ocean!

Latest position of Hurricane Irma as of Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

So far, the state of Florida and Puerto Rico have already issued a State of Emergency. While a direct landfall in these locations are uncertain, it is certainly likely the Greater Antilles and southern half of Florida could be greatly impacted by this storm.

The red solid boxes indicate current hurricane warnings. The orange solid boxes indicate tropical storm warnings. The red outlined areas indicate current hurricane watches.
Latest forecast track of Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center.

The U.S. has never been hit by two category 4 storms in the same year, but with Harvey first and Irma potentially next, that may change.

It’s very important to monitor the latest updates on Irma, especially for those who have friends or family in Florida as there could be a serious impact this weekend. Officials in the Florida Keys expect to issue a mandatory evacuation for visitors on Wednesday morning.

