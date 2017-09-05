Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported

10 die in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)
10 die in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say 22 survivors of a semitrailer that was loaded with people in Texas including 10 who died are no longer needed to testify and are being turned over to immigration authorities.

The passengers were being transported in an alleged human smuggling operation.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday it was canceling depositions that were scheduled for the 22 people in the case against semitrailer driver James Matthew Bradley Jr. He was arrested after San Antonio officers found the semitrailer in July outside a Walmart.

Its refrigeration system wasn’t working, and investigators say passengers had difficulty breathing as temperatures climbed.

Prosecutors wouldn’t say why they canceled the depositions or whether the survivors will face deportation.

Bradley was indicted last month on five charges.

