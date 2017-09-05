Previously free, new parking fees go into effect at One Texas Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, drivers parking at the One Texas Center after business hours will be charged a $10 fee. Parking in the lot and garage on non-special event days was previously free of charge.

The city of Austin is making changes to the fee structure at the center, located at 505 Barton Springs Rd. — or across First Street from the Long Center — to clear up parking for city customers.

Those with a validated ticket will get up to two hours of free parking in the surface lot or parking garage. Parking in the lot and garage is free for the first 45 minutes without validation.

Customers must enter and exit on the north side of the garage. Paid parking for non-city customers in the garage and lot, which can be found online — and is the same as City Hall parking — is a maximum of $21 a day. The city says special event parking may supersede normal rates.

For after hours parking, drivers who enter after 5 p.m. and leave by 5 a.m. will be charged $10 Monday through Sunday. If you’re going to an event at the Long Center, parking in the adjacent Palmer Events Center Garage is also $10 for special event dates.

Payment can be made by cash or credit card when you leave the garage. The center will have parking attendants to help customers for the first few weeks of the new policy.

Tickets can be validated at the receptionist desks at the following locations:

1st Floor – Development Assistance Center

2nd Floor – Building Plan Review

3rd Floor – Building Inspections

4th Floor – Land Use Review

5th Floor – Planning and Zoning Department

7th Floor – Development Services Dept. (Administration)