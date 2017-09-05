Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

The Associated Press Published:
A red balloon tied to a grate by a prankster in Lititz, Pennsylvania (Lititz Borough Police Department Photo)
A red balloon tied to a grate by a prankster in Lititz, Pennsylvania (Lititz Borough Police Department Photo)

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.

The Lititz police department posted photos Tuesday of red balloons that a prankster had tied to a pair of sewer grates. A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King’s horror novel “It.” The hotly anticipated movie version opens in theaters Friday.

In a playful Facebook post, police wrote that while they admire the prankster’s creativity, officers were “completely terrified” while removing the balloons and “respectfully request they do not do that again.” Police also suggested that people watch previews of the movie with the lights turned on and the volume turned low.

The police department’s post ended with a famous line from the book: “You’ll float too.”

Lititz is about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.

A red balloon tied to a grate by a prankster in Lititz, Pennsylvania (Lititz Borough Police Department Photo)
A red balloon tied to a grate by a prankster in Lititz, Pennsylvania (Lititz Borough Police Department Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s