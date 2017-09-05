Police identify east Austin homicide victim, search for roommate

Related Coverage Police investigating suspicious death in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified a man who was killed in a home in east Austin last Thursday and are hoping to speak with his roommate about the case.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Charles Edward Peterson III, 59, died as a result of a homicide, according to a release. Around 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 31 police went to a home at 7500 Berkman Drive to do a welfare check. They found Peterson dead inside.

Detectives are looking to talk to Peterson’s roommate, Dijon Reid, 27, who is black, 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police say he often spends time in the Manor Road, Rogge Lane and Cameron Road areas.

He’s currently wanted for a felony failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his capture. Anyone with information about where he is can call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.