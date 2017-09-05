Parts of SH 21 closed while crews repair flood-damaged culvert

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of State Highway 21 will be closed for almost a week as Texas Department of Transportation crews fix Harvey damage.

Flood waters caused a culvert to collapse, and TxDOT will close both lanes of SH 21 between High Road and Farm to Market Road 2001 while it works to repair it. The section of road will close from 9 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 5 to Monday Sept. 11.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at High Road while westbound traffic will detour at Fm 2001. Drivers should be on the lookout for detour signs. TxDOT recommends people plan for extra time and drive slowly through work zones.

