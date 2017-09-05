New Jersey town raises $56,000 for Harvey-hit Rockport

A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall in the next few days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A destroyed apartment complex is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005.

Wires are exposed after a traffic signal was snapped by the winds of Hurricane Harvey in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: Lee Guerrero tries to kick open a door of an apartment after hearing his friends say they were hiding in the shower stall and were okay after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the apartment on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

An overturned trailer sits in a park in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Ripped sails of boats whip in the wind, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A fishing boat is left partial submerged after Hurricane Harvey swept through the area, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Henry Isaac removes broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas.

Abel Carreno cleans up after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: Jacque McKay walks through the apartment complex where she lives and road out the storm after Hurricane Harvey destroyed many of the apartments on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Ms. McKay said she was able to rescue her dog but lost pretty much everything else.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: Valerie Brown walks through a flooded area after leaving the apartment that she road out Hurricane Harvey in on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

Miguel Debernardis cleans up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas.