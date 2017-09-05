Missouri mom donates 1,000 oz of breast milk to Harvey survivors

Related Coverage How to help Hurricane Harvey survivors

OWENSVILLE, Mo. (NBC News/CNN) — A woman from Missouri is pitching in a unique donation for the youngest Hurricane Harvey survivors: breast milk.

Danielle Palmer had an oversupply of breast milk that she wanted to use to help. Her son was born with a heart defect and had to be fed through an IV for the first month of his life, so her freezer was full of an extra 1,000 ounces of milk.

“I know there’s mothers who want to feed their babies breast milk that can’t and it’s better than ruining or getting (the milk) tossed out,” Palmer said.

Her son’s speech therapist and a midwife packed all that milk up and took it to Texas to give to moms who lost their frozen supply when they lost power, as well as those who lost their breast pumps in the flooding.

Palmer said she believes her milk will be good for about 300 feedings.

“If I can help alleviate a little stress from some moms, then my job has been done,” Palmer said.

The FDA recommends consulting a doctor before feeding someone else’s breast milk to a baby. Mothers should also make sure the donors are healthy.