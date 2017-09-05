Maine lobster predicts six more weeks of summer

BELFAST, Maine (NBC News/KXAN) — People can expect six more weeks of summer, if a weather-forecasting lobster in Maine is to be believed.

While Pennsylvania has groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, Maine has Passy Pete, who predicts how long summer will last. Each September he’s plucked from the water and uses his claw to select from two scrolls — one for winter and one for summer.

“Now the last two years he was right both years,” said local businessman David Crabiel. “In mid-October it was still 65 degrees in Belfast and that’s pretty close to summer for Maine.”

On Monday Passy Pete predicted six more weeks of summer again for this year.

 

