K9 Lobos discovers 50 lbs of meth in car at IH-10 rest stop

By Published:
K9 Lobos helped find 50 lbs. of meth worth $2.3 million at a rest stop off IH-10 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
K9 Lobos helped find 50 lbs. of meth worth $2.3 million at a rest stop off IH-10 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Narcotics K9 Lobos discovered more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine in a family’s car at a rest area on Interstate Highway 10 last Friday.

Around 2 p.m. Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann spoke with the mother, father and two young children who had parked their Chevy Cruz at the rest stop at mile 658, near the city of Waelder. Thumann became suspicious that they were involved in drug trafficking, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Thumann asked to search the car and the driver said it was OK. He and K9 Lobos found two compartments filled with seven bundles of meth with an estimated value of $2.3 million.

Jose Reyna, 35, of Laredo was arrested and charged with a felony drug possession. The mother and two children were released.

 

