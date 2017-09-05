Hays County moves forward with plan to help improve dispatch times

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – In an effort to improve dispatch times across Hays County, the Hays County Commissioners Court is considering creating a Combined Emergency Communications Center (CECC) that will take on dispatch responsibilities for the city of Kyle.

Currently, the Hays County Sheriff’s Department dispatches for all agencies affiliated with Hays County as well as the Buda Police Department. By combining the Kyle Police Department’s dispatch team of 14 into the county’s team, the county believes it can improve county-wide dispatch times. The added employees would allow call centers to separate 911 call-takers and dispatchers, which county officials say would put more focus on the caller and dispatch first responders faster.

Buda PD

Hays CSO

Hays Co. Constables

San Marcos Hays County EMS

South Hays Fire

Kyle Fire

Buda Fire/EMS

Wimberley Fire/EMS

North Hays County Fire and Rescue

Chisolm Trail Fire and Rescue Proposed CECC would dispatch for:

At a call center, there are 911 call-takers and dispatchers. Call-takers receive the call and maintain communication with those seeking help. Dispatchers contact the appropriate agency, brief them on the situation and send them toward the emergency. Hays County leaders say many of their employees have to play both rolls, forcing them to put callers on hold to dispatch help.

The county says it’s been working on this plan for 10 years. Last November, Hays County voters passed a bond that would provide the construction of a building that will include an Emergency Communications facility and infrastructure.

San Marcos will continue to dispatch its own police and fire calls.

The Kylie City Council still has to approve the agreement; the item will be in front of council Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Lanmon explains why the county says this will be more efficient for the county and its residents.