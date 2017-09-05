Gas prices spike as refineries remain shut

KXAN Staff Published:
Gas station pumps out in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Gas station pumps out in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) – Gas prices hit a high for the year on Labor Day as the effects of Harvey continued to shut in refineries. As of Monday the nationwide average for a gallon of gas averaged $2.638, according to the AAA. That’s up from $2.45 on Thursday.

Exxon Mobil said Sunday it’s making progress on restarting its Baytown refinery and chemical plant, which was spared significant damage from Harvey. The company’s Beaumont refinery is flooded and remained shut.

And Colonial Pipeline, which operates a key pipeline that runs from Houston to New York, said Sunday it may restart the transportation of distillates between Houston and Hebert, Texas, on Monday and of gasoline Tuesday.

Officials from Motiva, which operates the nation’s largest refiner in Port Arthur, Texas, didn’t immediately reply to messages.

Late last week, Texans experienced a short-term gas shortage which also led to the surge in gas prices. On Thursday, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said the state had a plentiful supply of fuel, it was just a matter of getting the fuel to the gas stations. Sitton asked consumers to not panic and if they had enough fuel to last them the next three to four days, the stations would be refueled by then.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s