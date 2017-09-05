Drivers whose cars were flooded by Harvey can’t find rentals

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, cars are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Tens of thousands of personal vehicles were inundated by floodwaters or smashed by wind-tossed objects, creating a huge demand for rentals that has put the cars in painfully short supply in the Houston area and across eastern Texas. Rental companies say they are bringing in more vehicles from areas including the Southeast, but the logistics problems left by Harvey could get worse as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — When Hurricane Harvey flooded tens of thousands of cars, the storm also created an instant shortage of rental vehicles in Texas.

Jason Bell had three cars flooded. When he checked at one car-rental office, about 2,500 people were ahead of him on the waiting list. At another location, the reservations numbered about 300.

Rental companies say they are bringing in more vehicles, but the logistical problems left by Harvey could get worse as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida.

Auto industry experts estimate as many as 1 million vehicles were damaged by Harvey. Most were total losses. State Farm is one of the largest U.S. auto insurers. The company says it has already received nearly 20,000 claims from the Houston area alone.

