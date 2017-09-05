Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey relief telethon

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.

The event will be telecast live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 12, and on tape delay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. It is being organized by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects.

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

It will benefit several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.