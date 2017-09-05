Austin meets welcome kit goal for Harvey evacuees

Published: Updated:
Supplies at an Austin Disaster Relief Network drop-off site ready to be delivered to Harvey flood victims. (KXAN/Jorge Rodas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents stepped up to make Hurricane Harvey evacuees feel comfortable by creating thousands of welcome kits.

Just five days after Mayor Steve Adler asked people to donate 6,000 supply kits filled with toiletries, supplies and notes of encouragement, Austinites came through with enough welcome kits for the Austin Disaster Relief Network to meet the needs of all the city’s expected evacuees.

“Austin, I love you,” said Adler. “We’ve heard reports stores sold out of blankets, towels, and pillows. So many people made welcome kits for our guests that the Austin Disaster Relief Network had to expand the drop-off locations from one to four. This kind of overwhelming response really makes our guests feel at home here in Austin.”

Adler added those who made welcome kits can still drop them off and they will go to shelters in other cities. A list of drop-off locations can be found here.

The mayor is expected to announce another call to action Tuesday morning for those who want to keep helping Harvey evacuees.

People can also donate to the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Central Texas Food Bank through the #StandStrongTexas campaign.

