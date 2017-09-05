APD investigating deadly auto-ped crash on Wells Branch Pkwy

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Vehicular homicide detectives with the Austin Police Department are investigating a deadly crash Monday night involving a person walking on the westbound lanes of Wells Branch Parkway.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Wells Branch and FM 1825. ATC-EMS says the man in his 40’s died after getting hit by a driver.

Westbound lanes of Wells Branch were closed until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Austin Police have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle that hit the man.