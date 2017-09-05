AG Paxton’s legal threat convinces administration to wind down DACA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday, the Trump Administration announced a “wind down” of the DACA program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protected people who came to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue the administration for continuing a program brought by “executive overreach” if the program was continued past Sept. 5

Citing possible Texas litigation, which included nine other states, United States Attorney General Jeff Session announced Tuesday the program will officially end in six months, giving Congress a deadline to come up with some fix in the legislative branch.

“I applaud President Trump for phasing out DACA. As the Texas-led coalition explained in our June letter, the Obama-era program went far beyond the executive branch’s legitimate authority,” said in a statement. “Had former President Obama’s unilateral order on DACA been left intact, it would have set a dangerous precedent by giving the executive branch sweeping authority to bypass Congress and change immigration laws.”

DACA began in 2012 and it gave legal status and work permits to 800,000 people.

However, the chancellor for the University of Texas System, Admiral Bill McRaven, sent out a statement to the press disappointed in Tuesday’s announcement.

“Our state and nation have benefited for decades by attracting and retaining great students, scholars, physicians, and researchers from around the world. As I have said before, the men and women who show up on our shores and at our doors – ready to study, work, and participate – make us stronger, smarter, more competitive, and more attuned to the rest of our ever-shrinking globe,” he wrote in the statement, “These students consider themselves to be Americans and Texans, proud of the state they see as their home. They, like others, have served our nation with distinction in their academic pursuits, in our nation’s military, and as productive members of society.”

There are around 120,000 people living in Texas under DACA protections that will now end in six months. Without action from Congress they will risk deportation if ICE takes them into custody.

Texas also joined 25 other states to stop DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans). The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sided with the states and a split Supreme Court upheld the ruling 4-4.

