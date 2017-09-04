World War II aircraft on a new mission offering relief after Harvey

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Imagine everyone’s surprise when a massive, shiny Douglas C-47 cargo plane from World War II landed in Beaumont full of relief supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Typically, the Bluebonnet Belle only comes out of its hangar in Burnet for air shows, but when the Georgetown airport put out the call for a plane big enough to deliver supplies they had collected, the CAF Highland Lakes Squadron answered the call.

“It’s not typical to use it in this way, but Harvey wasn’t typical either,” said Kirk Noaker who contacted KXAN about the mission.

During the war 70 years ago, it flew similar missions to deliver much needed relief supplies to regions in crisis. The C-47 will return from its Harvey mission around 6 p.m. Monday.

KXAN reporter Erin Cargile will be there when the Bluebonnet Belle lands, and have the full story on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.