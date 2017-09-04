Man shot in leg in east Austin; police investigating

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was shot in the leg in east Austin early Monday night, the Austin Police Department said.

The call came into police just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tillotson Avenue just east of Chicon Street and north of East 11th Street.

A witness tells KXAN that a man shot the victim in the leg and then ran into a white house on Chicon. KXAN is on the scene and can see police with their guns drawn on that house.

Austin-Travis County said they transported the victim, who they said is in his 40s, to Dell Seton Medical Center. They said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police said they are investigating and they have no information on a potential suspect or how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and KXAN will provide more details as they become available.