Man shot in leg in east Austin; police investigating

By Published: Updated:
A witness told KXAN that a man shot another in the leg and then ran into this white house on Chicon Street on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)
A witness told KXAN that a man shot another in the leg and then ran into this white house on Chicon Street on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was shot in the leg in east Austin early Monday night, the Austin Police Department said.

The call came into police just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tillotson Avenue just east of Chicon Street and north of East 11th Street.

A witness tells KXAN that a man shot the victim in the leg and then ran into a white house on Chicon. KXAN is on the scene and can see police with their guns drawn on that house.

Austin-Travis County said they transported the victim, who they said is in his 40s, to Dell Seton Medical Center. They said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police said they are investigating and they have no information on a potential suspect or how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and KXAN will provide more details as they become available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s