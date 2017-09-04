Family of woman killed in crosswalk remembers loved one

By Published: Updated:
Rosemary Maradiaga
Rosemary Maradiaga

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosemary Maradiaga, a mother of four and the youngest of seven, is gone.

“I wake up in the morning and I hope it’s not true,” said Velma Alaniz, one of Rosemary’s sisters.

Alaniz said she was like a mother to Rosemary, who was the baby of the family. But sometimes it seemed like the roles were reversed.

“She had a way that would get on my nerves,” said Alaniz tearfully. “But what I wouldn’t give for her to call me (and say), ‘Velma, I want you to do this for me or I want you to do that for me,’ and I won’t ever hear that again.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said Maradiaga was crossing Slaughter Lane at Orchard Ridge when she was hit. Alaniz said her sister crossed Slaughter with her oldest daughter to make sure she got on the school bus safely.

Alaniz said she was hit when crossing back to get to her car. Troopers said Maradiaga was in the cross walk, where the traffic signal did not work.

“Maybe if they would’ve fixed it, my sister would still be here,” said Alaniz.

Now family members are reliving memories. “She always believed in people, she never gave up on people,” said Gloria Hernandez, Rosemary’s 13-year-old daughter.

Maradiaga’s children are trying to cope with their mother’s death, and Alaniz said they won’t have to do it alone. “I’m here with her kids, and I’m not going to abandon her kids. I’m not.”

Friends have set up a gofundme page to help the family, if you’re interested in donating.

The driver who hit Maradiaga did stay at the scene. Troopers said they won’t comment on charges right now because it’s still an active investigation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s