Family of woman killed in crosswalk remembers loved one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosemary Maradiaga, a mother of four and the youngest of seven, is gone.

“I wake up in the morning and I hope it’s not true,” said Velma Alaniz, one of Rosemary’s sisters.

Alaniz said she was like a mother to Rosemary, who was the baby of the family. But sometimes it seemed like the roles were reversed.

“She had a way that would get on my nerves,” said Alaniz tearfully. “But what I wouldn’t give for her to call me (and say), ‘Velma, I want you to do this for me or I want you to do that for me,’ and I won’t ever hear that again.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said Maradiaga was crossing Slaughter Lane at Orchard Ridge when she was hit. Alaniz said her sister crossed Slaughter with her oldest daughter to make sure she got on the school bus safely.

Alaniz said she was hit when crossing back to get to her car. Troopers said Maradiaga was in the cross walk, where the traffic signal did not work.

“Maybe if they would’ve fixed it, my sister would still be here,” said Alaniz.

Now family members are reliving memories. “She always believed in people, she never gave up on people,” said Gloria Hernandez, Rosemary’s 13-year-old daughter.

Maradiaga’s children are trying to cope with their mother’s death, and Alaniz said they won’t have to do it alone. “I’m here with her kids, and I’m not going to abandon her kids. I’m not.”

Friends have set up a gofundme page to help the family, if you’re interested in donating.

The driver who hit Maradiaga did stay at the scene. Troopers said they won’t comment on charges right now because it’s still an active investigation.