Buechele day to day with bruised shoulder

(AP) Published:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele bruised his throwing shoulder in a season-opening loss to Maryland and will be held out of practice part of this week.

Buechele passed for 375 yards and finished the game in the 51-41 loss. Coach Tom Herman says Buechele doesn’t know when he got hurt but was very sore after the game.

Herman says freshman Sam Ehlinger will get all the snaps with the first-team offense Tuesday. Emergency quarterback Jerrod Heard, a wide receiver, will also take snaps.

Heard was a starting quarterback for the Longhorns in 2015 when Texas went 5-7. He moved to wide receiver last season.

Herman says Buechele will be evaluated this week to see if he can return for Saturday’s game against San Jose State (1-1).

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s