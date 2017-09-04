Austin and Travis County ask for help managing donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County are asking people looking to help victims of Harvey to stop taking their donations directly to area shelters.

In a statement, the City of Austin’s emergency operations center said:

“People interested in supporting hurricane survivors are encouraged to make monetary donations to established, reputable organizations assisting in relief and recovery efforts.”

The city says that’s because area shelters housing Harvey flood victims don’t have space or staff to manage donations.

Austin posted a list of organizations people can trust to send donations, whether it be money or goods.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network has a list of items needed on its website. Those items include clothes, baby food, among several other items.

Organizations like ADRN work closely with shelters to deliver the exact supplies needed.

For any interest in volunteering, ADRN is hosting a 3 hour volunteer orientation and preparedness course.

That is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the GT Austin Church located at 2700 Northland Drive, Room 207, Austin, TX 78756.