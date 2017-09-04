2 men arrested after robbing East Austin “adult experience” club

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police have arrested two men who they say robbed the Pleasures Club, an “adult alternative experience” club on North Interstate 35 Southbound between East 50th and 49th streets. Police say the robbery happened early Saturday morning.

According to police records, a woman walked toward the entrance of the club which is usually guarded. As the doors opened for her, Moshae Stephens, 25 and Augustine Navarro, 30 pushed passed her, waving guns in the air. The men forced their way into the club and ordered the women working there to “get down on the ground, away from the window and not to look at them,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The men then kicked down down the door of the office where there was a bag of money on the ground and a safe. They pointed a gun to the manager’s head, ordering her to give them a bag of money to empty all the contents of the safe into the bag.

Before they left, one of the men disconnected the camera in the club and took it with him.

As the men were exiting the building, they ran into police who were questioning a man and a woman in a parked car in the parking lot of the club.

Police say they had received reports of a man waving a gun. when they arrived at the scene they noticed the parked car in the lot . They say the men exited the building with pistols in their hands as officers were questioning the man and woman in the car.

Officers immediately diverted their attention to the armed men and arrested them. While police were attending to the men, the man and woman in the car drove off. Police later found out that the woman was the same person who had attempted to enter the club when the robbery began.

Police say one of the men, Navarro, was previously convicted of a felony theft in Waco and is prohibited from having a firearm outside of his residence.