Travis County Sheriff’s Office on how they comply with “Sandra Bland Act”

By Published: Updated:
Support shown as lawmakers unveil Sandra Bland Act at the State Capitol (KXAN Photo/ Ben Friberg)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is hosted a town hall, Saturday to explain how they are complying with the “Sandra Bland Act.”

The law is named after Sandra Bland- a woman who authorities say killed herself in jail in 2015 — a few days after being arrested.

The act went into effect yesterday requiring jails to notify magistrate judges of inmates with mental illness within 12 hours — instead of the previous requirement of 72 hours. But the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they go beyond that — and aim to get that information out within four hours.

Major Priddy with the Sherrif’s Office says they encourage the community to participate in solving the problem.

“We’re hopeful that we can get with the stakeholders which is really everybody in our community, to come forward and start looking for solutions and hold the state accountable for finding solutions so we can divert people from the jail and that we’re not criminalizing those with mental health issues,” Priddy said.

