Tattoo artists donating 100-percent of profits to Harvey victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those pulling the trigger on a new tattoo were able to get inked and contribute to a good cause at the same time.

The Austin Tattoo Company on North Lamar decided to donate all of its profits Sunday to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Owner Keith Underwood said they wanted to find an easy way for people to know their money is being spent wisely.

“I think people in general want to be charitable,” said Underwood. “A lot of times, it’s difficult to know that your money or your donations are going to the right thing.”

The promotion ends at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Several other shops are also taking part in the event, including Rock of Ages Tattoo on South Lamar.