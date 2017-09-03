Short-term gas shortage shows need for bicycle cops in small towns

WIMBERLEY, TX (KXAN) – If you’re looking to visit or travel through Wimberley in the near future, you should be on the lookout for more deputies riding bicycles. Along with their current fleet of trucks, the Precinct 3 Hays County Constable is hoping to add certified bicycle cops.

Wimberley is a town of less than 3,000 people and doesn’t have its own police station. The city primarily depends on constable deputies and the Hays County Sheriff’s Department to respond during emergencies.

The city is nestled in the Hill Country and is surrounded by rough terrain, so not many would expect a deputy to be riding a bicycle. However, Constable Ray Helm says these deputies will focus inside town and they are needed.

“Sometimes downtown will get extremely congested, it could take a long time for our big trucks to get through the traffic if there was an emergency. These guys on their bikes can get there within 20 seconds,” said Helm. “They can access different parts of the city trucks can’t.”

To prepare for the certification, Helm says one of his deputies has already been patrolling the downtown area. He adds bicycles are particularly helpful in situations the city has seen lately with gas stations running out of fuel.

“I always thought just in case a situation of fuel issues and a fast response time to some of the hard to get spots in downtown. Some said it was not needed. Well the last few days it has been a blessing,” Helm wrote on the Hays County Constable Pct. 3 Facebook Page.

Helm says his deputy will start the certification program on Monday. He says the deputy will have to perform several 30-mile rides, learn how to fall, crash and even shoot off a bike.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the constable and his deputy about the certification program tonight on KXAN News at 10.