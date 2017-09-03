Police seek suspect after man shot in head with shotgun in N. Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man in his 20s was shot in the top of the head with a shotgun in North Austin near Pflugerville Sunday night, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened at about 9:17 p.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 35 near Wells Branch Parkway.

Medics transported him to a trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said a suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Officers are still investigating, and they are actively looking for that suspect.

This is a developing story. KXAN will provide more details as they become available.

