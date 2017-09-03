Pflugerville police officers return home after helping in Houston

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — More than a dozen Pflugerville police officers returned home Sunday after helping in Houston.

They made the trip to provide some relief to Houston police officers who have been working around the clock since Hurricane Harvey hit.

Cpl. Cody Irby said it provided a chance to give back to a department that has done so much for he and his family over the years. His father was a Houston police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“Since then, the Houston Officers Union has taken amazing care of my family,” said Cpl. Irby. “In this instance, they took real good care of us while we were down there assisting them.”

Several other departments, including the Austin Police Department, sent crews to Houston to help with the recovery.