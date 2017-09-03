Pflugerville police officers return home after helping in Houston

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Pflugerville police officers returned home Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, after serving in Houston. (KXAN photo: Frank Martinez)
Pflugerville police officers returned home Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, after serving in Houston. (KXAN photo: Frank Martinez)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — More than a dozen Pflugerville police officers returned home Sunday after helping in Houston.

They made the trip to provide some relief to Houston police officers who have been working around the clock since Hurricane Harvey hit.

Cpl. Cody Irby said it provided a chance to give back to a department that has done so much for he and his family over the years. His father was a Houston police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“Since then, the Houston Officers Union has taken amazing care of my family,” said Cpl. Irby. “In this instance, they took real good care of us while we were down there assisting them.”

Several other departments, including the Austin Police Department, sent crews to Houston to help with the recovery.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s