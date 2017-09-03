Bastrop sisters raise money for Harvey victims with “Not Today Harvey” lemonade stand

BASTROP (KXAN)– When 8 year-old Adessa and 6 year-old Avalynn saw the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, they wanted to help. The girls opened a lemonade stand and called it the “Not Today Harvey Lemonade Stand”.

With the help of their mom, the girls have raised $212 in three days to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

If you too would like to help and be sure your money goes to the people who need it, you can do so. We have partnered with the Red Cross and Salvation Army to launch Stand Strong Texas

To make a donation to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey, click here.