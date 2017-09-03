Gov. Abbott to participate in Day of Prayer Service, Sunday

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– On Sunday morning as some of you head to church, so will Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He will be visiting Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin to participate in a National Day of Prayer service.

On Thursday while visiting First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverand Franklin Graham, the Governor issued a proclamation announcing Sept. 3, 2017 as a Day of Prayer in Texas.

He urges Texans of all faith backgrounds to join together in praying for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and for the safety of first responders, public safety officers, and military personnel, as well as for healing for individuals, rebuilding of communities and restoration for the entire region.

“Throughout our history, Texans have been strengthened and lifted through prayer, and it is fitting that Texans join together in prayer in this time of crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “Throughout this disaster, we have seen the power of Texans helping Texans, and I am hopeful this proclamation will bring people together once more. We have remained strong throughout this ordeal, and this Day of Prayer will make us even stronger together.”

The service at Hyde Park Baptist Church will begin at 11 am.