Gov. Abbott to participate in Day of Prayer Service, Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Greg Abbott at a speaking engagement on April 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Gov. Greg Abbott at a speaking engagement on April 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– On Sunday morning as some of you head to church, so will Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He will be visiting Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin to participate in a National Day of Prayer service.

On Thursday while visiting First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverand Franklin Graham, the Governor issued a proclamation announcing Sept. 3, 2017 as a Day of Prayer in Texas.

He urges Texans of all faith backgrounds to join together in praying for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and for the safety of first responders, public safety officers, and military personnel, as well as for healing for individuals, rebuilding of communities and restoration for the entire region.

“Throughout our history, Texans have been strengthened and lifted through prayer, and it is fitting that Texans join together in prayer in this time of crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “Throughout this disaster, we have seen the power of Texans helping Texans, and I am hopeful this proclamation will bring people together once more. We have remained strong throughout this ordeal, and this Day of Prayer will make us even stronger together.”
The service at Hyde Park Baptist Church will begin at 11 am.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s