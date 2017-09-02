Worker dies in accident at Williamson Co. pipeline construction site

By Published: Updated:
Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigate the scene near the death of a worker along a pipeline in Williamson County on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (KXAN Photo by Tim Holcomb)
Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigate the scene near the death of a worker along a pipeline in Williamson County on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (KXAN Photo by Tim Holcomb)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Dallas-area man in his late 30s died in an accident at gas pipeline construction site Saturday evening in Williamson County, said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

It happened at about 5 p.m. along the pipeline located two miles off of SH 29 halfway between Interstate 35 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Sheriff Chody said that about 20 people were working at the site at the time of the accident.

A WCSO spokesperson said there were no details about the accident or what caused the person’s death.

KXAN has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.   

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s