Worker dies in accident at Williamson Co. pipeline construction site

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Dallas-area man in his late 30s died in an accident at gas pipeline construction site Saturday evening in Williamson County, said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

It happened at about 5 p.m. along the pipeline located two miles off of SH 29 halfway between Interstate 35 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Sheriff Chody said that about 20 people were working at the site at the time of the accident.

A WCSO spokesperson said there were no details about the accident or what caused the person’s death.

KXAN has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.