Weekend Gardener: How to safely get rid of pesky fire ant mounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have noticed the many fire ant mounds in your yard where the children play and the dogs run. These ants can cause very painful bites, so you may want to get rid of them.

Fire ants do not have a natural predator here in Central Texas since they come from South America, so you will need to be their predator. But using chemicals to exterminate them can poison your soil.

The weekend gardener shows you some options that you can use to carefully and safely remove them, and get your yard back!