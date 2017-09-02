Weekend Gardener: How to safely get rid of pesky fire ant mounds

KXAN Staff Published:
Weekend Gardener: Getting rid of pesky fire ants. Photo by KXAN
Weekend Gardener: Getting rid of pesky fire ants. Photo by KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have noticed the many fire ant mounds in your yard where the children play and the dogs run. These ants can cause very painful bites, so you may want to get rid of them.

Fire ants do not have a natural predator here in Central Texas since they come from South America, so you will need to be their predator. But using chemicals to exterminate them can poison your soil.

The weekend gardener shows you some options that you can use to carefully and safely remove them, and get your yard back!

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s