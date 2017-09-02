Texas loses to Maryland in Tom Herman’s debut

Texas head coach Tom Herman, left, walks on the field with offensive lineman Connor Williams, right, and his team before the start of the an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lost to Maryland, 51-41, in Tom Herman’s first game as head coach of the Longhorns.

Maryland sealed the win with a fourth down stop with less than four minutes left in the game.

Herman becomes just the third coach in Texas history to lose in his debut.

Holton Hill gave Texas a strong start with an interception returned for a touchdown just three plays into the game, but Maryland answered with 27 straight points.

The Longhorns’ offense struggled for most of the game, failing to score at all in the first half. Texas turned the ball over on downs four times.

While the kicking game struggled, junior college transfer Josh Rowland was 0-2 on field goals, one of which was blocked and returned for a touchdown, other aspects of Texas special teams shined. In the second quarter, Poona Ford blocked a Maryland field goal, and Hill returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.

In all, Texas scored three non-offensive touchdowns. Along with Hill’s two touchdowns, Reggie Hemphill-Mapps had a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third

Maryland led 30-14 at the half, but in the third quarter, Texas mounted a comeback bid, outscoring the terrapins 20-7 to pull within three points. Shane Buechele capped the rally with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 37-34.

The Longhorns’ offense stalled after that, save for a late touchdown in garbage time. The Terrapins iced the game with a 12-yard Jake Funk touchdown run.

Herman will look for his first win at Texas next week when San Jose State visits Austin. The Spartans play Cal Poly Saturday afternoon.

